The Death Of Iran's Former President Comes At A Trying Time For Moderates

Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was a leading figure among Iran's moderate elite, and his death comes with the country preparing for a crucial presidential election and instability across the region.

ISTANBUL — The death of Iran’s former president Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a powerful patron of the country’s moderates and reformists, comes at a particularly sensitive moment as Iran prepares for a crucial presidential election and seeks to fend off instability in a region engulfed in numerous overlapping wars.



Rafsanjani was a giant figure in Iran’s recent history, who first came to prominence as aide de camp to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of Iran’s Islamic system following the revolution of 1979. Rafsanjani not only served as president from 1989–1997, but as speaker of parliament during the 1980s, when he helped oversee the Iran–Iraq War effort, and most recently as chairman of a council that manages disputes between government bodies.

He is believed to be the key figure who helped install his friend Ali Khamenei as Iran’s supreme leader after Khomeini’s death in 1989, as well as the political patron who propelled the relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani to the presidency in 2013. His death will diminish prospects for a moderate successor to the conservative and staunchly anti-American 77-year-old Khamenei.



Unlike Tehran's anti-American hardliners, Rafsanjani saw integration with the world economy and diplomatic rapprochement with the West and the US as key strategies to ensure the survival of Iran’s hybrid political system, which combines features of a democracy with those of a clerical dictatorship.

“You have one of the two pillars of the revolution that has passed away — the other being Khamenei,” said Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran specialist at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. “The division of labor was that Khamenei was the ideological pillar and Rafsanjani was the pragmatic pillar.”

But by the time he died of heart troubles at 82 on Sunday, Rafsajani had largely become a spent force politically and under severe restraints. His politically active son, Mehdi, has been locked up in jail by hardliners. His outspoken daughter, Faezeh, faces legal pressure. Rafsanjani himself, the scion of a wealthy pistachio farming family from Iran's southeast, had been tarred with a reputation for corruption and damaged by allegations he oversaw the assassinations of reformists during the 1990s.

Still, he was a key player within the regime’s elite and likely channeled funding and political support to leading reformist and moderate institutions and individuals, including Rouhani, who faces a re-election campaign in May. Rafsanjani’s death could rob Rouhani of key support. On the other hand, it might also help Rouhani and a new generation of moderates take the helm without being damaged by association with the Rafsanjani brand.

“Rafsanjani and his family were very much tainted by allegations of financial corruption,” said Sadjadpour. “And so anyone seen as close to Rafsanjani is being similarly tainted.”

Rouhani now becomes de facto leader of the moderates and reformists as he faces a re-election fight against conservative opponents, amid regional tensions with Saudi Arabia and its allies over its role in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. The country also faces the possibility of increased sanctions and military pressure under the administration of incoming US President Donald Trump. Trump has said he would like to “rip up” the landmark nuclear deal Tehran negotiated with the US under Barack Obama, Russia, China, the UN, and the European Union.