An Upset Dallas Cowboys Fan Punched Out A TV And It's Pretty Intense

The Packers are now one game away from the Super Bowl and will face the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

FACT: It doesn't get any better than this Jared Cook sideline grab. C-L-U-T-C-H. #GoPackGo #GBvsDAL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/N66Ir6sctr

With only seconds left in the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a nearly impossible completion to wide receiver Jared Cook, who barely got his feet inbounds for the catch.

The completion set up Mason Crosby for a 51-yard field goal attempt. Crosby barely knocked the ball through the uprights as time expired, giving the Packers a last-second victory.

Doctor: "Your heart is in incredible shape. Do you do a lot of cardio?" Me: "I'm a Packers fan." Doctor: "Ah, enough said." #GoPackGo

The close game set off a flurry of emotions. For Packers fans, it was a mix of elation and relief.

Norah Graham Hayes (5 days old) could not believe that Last-second FG. #packers

For Cowboys fans, it was a bit of the opposite.

Was Rodgers' 3rd-and-20 pass overrated? Did refs rob Cowboys? Did Dak outplay Rodgers? Was Zeke used enough? 9:30-Noon ET. @undisputed. FS1

But one Cowboys fan had a particularly hard time dealing with the loss. In true football form, he coped by lowering his shoulder and blitzing a TV.

The man who filmed the video, Payte Hughes, told BuzzFeed News he and some fellow Cowboys fans were watching the game from Bastrop, Texas.

Hughes said the owner of the house had been wanting to buy a new TV and said for $50 their friend Auston Shipley "could take the old one out of its misery."

"We all pitched in to ensure the TV would get broken," said Hughes, who then recorded his friend's destruction on Snapchat.