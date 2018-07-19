Four Men Have Been Charged With Murder In XXXTentacion's Shooting Death

A grand jury in Florida charged the four men with first-degree murder and armed robbery, but two of them remain at large.

A grand jury in Broward County, Florida, returned indictments against Dedrick Devonshay Williams, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Robert Allen on Wednesday, according to court documents. Williams and Boatwright are in custody, while Newsome and Allen are still at large, according to a statement from the Broward County Sheriff's office.

Four men have been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was killed June 18 while outside a motorcycle dealership near Miami, where he had been shopping.



The indictment alleges that Boatwright and Newsome confronted the 20-year-old rapper before Boatwright opened fire. Williams was arrested two days after the attack, and Boatwright was arrested July 5 on unrelated drug charges, according to sheriff's officials.



After his death, debate over XXXTentacion's legacy raged online, and his mother posted an ultrasound of his forthcoming child, saying that he "left us a final gift."



The rapper's album ? reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts even as he faced a slew of criminal charges for domestic violence, including aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend.

When asked for comment, the Broward County Sheriff's Office directed BuzzFeed News to the state attorney's office, which declined to comment further.

