XXXTentacion Has Died After Being Shot Near Miami

XXXTentacion Has Died After Being Shot Near Miami

The rapper was shopping for motorcycles Monday when shots rang out, authorities confirmed.

By Blake Montgomery

Blake Montgomery

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 18, 2018, at 8:22 p.m. ET

Posted on June 18, 2018, at 4:57 p.m. ET

XXXTentacion (center) attends the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2017.
Thaddaeus Mcadams / FilmMagic

XXXTentacion (center) attends the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2017.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday while outside a motorcycle dealership near Miami, authorities confirmed.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said that XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had been shopping for motorcycles and, as he was leaving, two men drove up to his vehicle and opened fire in what appeared to be a robbery, though it was unclear what was stolen.

Authorities said they received a call of a shooting at the location at 3:57 p.m. and that XXXTentacion was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was 20.

BREAKING: @browardsheriff deputies investigating a shooting just outside of @RIVAMotorsports. One adult male rushed to Broward Health North. @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/enRrvvD5jW
Ian Margol Local 10 @IanMargol

BREAKING: @browardsheriff deputies investigating a shooting just outside of @RIVAMotorsports. One adult male rushed to Broward Health North. @WPLGLocal10 https://t.co/enRrvvD5jW

The shooting occurred at the recreational vehicle dealership Riva Motorsports. The company paid tribute to him on Twitter the day after the shooting: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Jahseh. We considered him part of the RIVA family and he will be deeply missed."

An hour before the shooting, the rapper posted an Instagram Story saying that he was planning a charity event in Florida this upcoming weekend.

XXXTentacion's label, Caroline International, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the team was stunned by news of the death.

"Everyone at Caroline is shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahseh Onfroy, professionally known as XXXTentacion," the label said. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

The rapper's album ? reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts even as he faced a slew of criminal charges for domestic violence, including aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend.

Spotify and Apple Music had removed him from their promoted playlists last month, but later reinstated him after backlash from other rappers and record labels.

Many musicians reacted with shock at his death and shared their condolences.

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing
KANYE WEST @kanyewest

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing

Some also shared interactions they had had with XXXTentacion.

Instagram: @xanxiety

Diplo tweeted, "Thanks for inspiring me," and shared a picture of himself with the rapper.

Thanks for inspiring me.
diblo @diplo

Thanks for inspiring me.

J. Cole wrote, "This got me fucked up. RIP X."

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans.
J. Cole @JColeNC

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans.

Chris Brown posted a drawing of the rapper to Instagram.

Instagram: @chrisbrownofficial

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

