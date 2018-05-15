Writer Tom Wolfe Has Died At 88

The author of The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test and The Bonfire of the Vanities was a pioneer of New Journalism.

Tom Wolfe, the white suit–wearing author of classic works like The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test and The Bonfire of the Vanities, has died. He was 88.



His death was confirmed to BuzzFeed News by the office of his agent, Lynn Nesbit. A representative said he died Monday in a Manhattan hospital after being admitted for an infection.

Born in 1931 in Richmond, Virginia, Wolfe was a notable practitioner of New Journalism, an experimental and controversial type of stylized nonfiction that incorporated literary and subjective elements. It began even before he worked in journalism: When Wolfe submitted his dissertation at Yale in 1957, his advisers initially rejected it because he had written it subjectively rather than objectively. He worked at local newspapers and as one of the first two staff writers for New York magazine after graduating, further refining his distinctive voice.



"I realized very early in my life that I wanted to be a writer. I think I was 6 years old," he said in an interview with Time magazine in 2008.



Wolfe's 1968 book The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test told the story of writer Ken Kesey and his cadre, the Merry Pranksters, a group that bloomed near Stanford University and came to lead and exemplify the hippie movement. Wolfe wrote the book in a fast-paced style that flung readers through the breakneck existence of the Pranksters and made Acid Test an essential read on the countercultural decade. The Bonfire of the Vanities, published in 1987, also became an emblem of the excessive culture of New York City in the 1980s.