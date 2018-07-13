The Woman Harassed For Wearing A Puerto Rico Shirt Says The Officer Who Did Nothing Is A "Coward"

"I am severely disappointed. I will never get to hear from this man, this protector, his reasoning about why my safety — no, my life — had so little value to him."

The woman shown in a recent viral video being harassed for wearing a Puerto Rico shirt said she's disappointed the officer who failed to intervene resigned without a public hearing, but is happy he won't do the same to others.



"I am severely disappointed. I will never get to hear from this man, this protector, his reasoning about why my safety — no, my life — had so little value to him," Mia Irizarry, 24, said at a press conference Friday. "Secondly, I feel indescribable joy. This man will never be in a position to serve and protect a life yet turn away again."

She aired some of the questions that she felt had not yet been answered and called the officer, Patrick Connor, a "coward to run away when his discrepancies were brought to light when justice was to be served."

"How could this man, who had been on the force for 10 years, defend his lack of action?" she said. "How can an American deny a fellow American help?"