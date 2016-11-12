Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of The Election?

Correct! Wrong! His phone

"Yesterday, the president-elect met President Obama at the White House. The two are now privy to the exact same top-secret daily intelligence briefing. But while Obama communicates with a device built and configured with safety standards approved by the NSA, "Trump is still firing away tweets from his personal account, from a device that may be an iPhone, makly be an Android, or may — according to reports — be whatever device is closest at hand, write BuzzFeed reporters Sheera Frenkel and Joe Bernstein.

Via Getty Images