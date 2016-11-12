Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of The Election?
A potential national security crisis, an angry food tech CEO, and fake deaths on social. It's peak dumpster fire in our weekly tech news quiz.
Which piece of technology personally used by Donald Trump could turn into a low key national security crisis?His phoneHis laptopHis FitBitNone of the above
His phone
"Yesterday, the president-elect met President Obama at the White House. The two are now privy to the exact same top-secret daily intelligence briefing. But while Obama communicates with a device built and configured with safety standards approved by the NSA, "Trump is still firing away tweets from his personal account, from a device that may be an iPhone, makly be an Android, or may — according to reports — be whatever device is closest at hand, write BuzzFeed reporters Sheera Frenkel and Joe Bernstein.
What food tech company didn't take kindly to Donald Trump's victory?Blue ApronGrubhubEat 24Munchery
Grubhub
Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney wrote in an email to his company, "Further I absolutely reject the nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics of Donald Trump and will work to shield our community from this movement as best as I can...If you do not agree with this statement then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here. We do not tolerate hateful attitudes on our team."
What new emojis did Unicode approve this week?*Shocked face with exploding head*Emoji characters wearing the hijabBreastfeeding emojiAll of the above and more
In the wake of Emojicon, Unicode expanded the library of symbols to include breastfeeding, Hijabi, and exploding face emoji, among 54 other new ones.
What new gadget can you now buy from yellow vending machines that resemble minions?Google's Daydream VRPSVR accessoriesSnapchat Spectacles
Snapchat Spectacles are available via the Snapbot
"Currently, there is only one bot in Venice Beach, CA. The Los Angeles-based company plans to add more bots to the Bot Map. The vending machines will appear on the map 24 hours before they show up at a location IRL," writes BuzzFeed reporter Nicole Nguyen. Spectacles cost $130.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied that his social media company influences what?Election votesPurchasing decisionsPersonal relationships
The prevalence of fake news and Facebook's inability to suppress it.
“I think the idea that fake news on Facebook — of which it’s a very small amount of the content — influenced the election in any way is a pretty crazy idea," Zuckerberg said in an address to the Techonomy conference in Half Moon Bay, California. The social network has repeatedly promoted fake pro-Donald Trump stories.
Couriers for what company initiated legal action this week claiming they have not been receiving tips owed to them?InstacartBlue ApronEat24Uber
Uber
"A courier in New York has sued Uber claiming he and other delivery people, who work for the company’s on-demand delivery services UberRush and UberEats, are owed unpaid tips and wages. Uber has declined to comment on the litigation," writes BuzzFeed reporter Cora Lewis.
Which social network sent people notifications this week that memorialized friends who weren't dead?SnapchatVine
Friday afternoon, Facebook delivered a somewhat troubling, somewhat amusing message at the top of several profiles on the site — even Mark Zuckerberg's — encouraging users to eulogize their friends.
