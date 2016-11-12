BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of The Election?

A potential national security crisis, an angry food tech CEO, and fake deaths on social. It's peak dumpster fire in our weekly tech news quiz.

By Blake Montgomery

Posted on November 11, 2016, at 8:56 p.m. ET

  1. Which piece of technology personally used by Donald Trump could turn into a low key national security crisis?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    His phone
    Correct
    Incorrect
    His laptop
    Correct
    Incorrect
    His FitBit
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    His phone

    "Yesterday, the president-elect met President Obama at the White House. The two are now privy to the exact same top-secret daily intelligence briefing. But while Obama communicates with a device built and configured with safety standards approved by the NSA, "Trump is still firing away tweets from his personal account, from a device that may be an iPhone, makly be an Android, or may — according to reports — be whatever device is closest at hand, write BuzzFeed reporters Sheera Frenkel and Joe Bernstein.

    His phone
    Via Getty Images

  2. What food tech company didn't take kindly to Donald Trump's victory?

    Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blue Apron
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Grubhub
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Eat 24
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Munchery
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Grubhub

    Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney wrote in an email to his company, "Further I absolutely reject the nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics of Donald Trump and will work to shield our community from this movement as best as I can...If you do not agree with this statement then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here. We do not tolerate hateful attitudes on our team."

    Grubhub
    Via Pinterest

  3. What new emojis did Unicode approve this week?

    Unicode
    Correct
    Incorrect
    *Shocked face with exploding head*
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Emoji characters wearing the hijab
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Breastfeeding emoji
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All of the above and more
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    All the new emoji.

    In the wake of Emojicon, Unicode expanded the library of symbols to include breastfeeding, Hijabi, and exploding face emoji, among 54 other new ones.

    All the new emoji.
    Via Unicode

  4. What new gadget can you now buy from yellow vending machines that resemble minions?

    Snapchat
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Google's Daydream VR
    Correct
    Incorrect
    PSVR accessories
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Snapchat Spectacles
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Snapchat Spectacles are available via the Snapbot

    "Currently, there is only one bot in Venice Beach, CA. The Los Angeles-based company plans to add more bots to the Bot Map. The vending machines will appear on the map 24 hours before they show up at a location IRL," writes BuzzFeed reporter Nicole Nguyen. Spectacles cost $130.

    Snapchat Spectacles are available via the Snapbot
    Via Kendall Toole

  5. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied that his social media company influences what?

    Paul Sakuma for Techonomy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Election votes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Purchasing decisions
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Personal relationships
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The prevalence of fake news and Facebook's inability to suppress it.

    “I think the idea that fake news on Facebook — of which it’s a very small amount of the content — influenced the election in any way is a pretty crazy idea," Zuckerberg said in an address to the Techonomy conference in Half Moon Bay, California. The social network has repeatedly promoted fake pro-Donald Trump stories.

  6. Couriers for what company initiated legal action this week claiming they have not been receiving tips owed to them?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Instacart
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blue Apron
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Eat24
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Uber
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Uber

    "A courier in New York has sued Uber claiming he and other delivery people, who work for the company’s on-demand delivery services UberRush and UberEats, are owed unpaid tips and wages. Uber has declined to comment on the litigation," writes BuzzFeed reporter Cora Lewis.

    Uber
    Via Neil Hall / Reuters

  7. Which social network sent people notifications this week that memorialized friends who weren't dead?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Facebook
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Snapchat
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Vine
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Facebook

    Friday afternoon, Facebook delivered a somewhat troubling, somewhat amusing message at the top of several profiles on the site — even Mark Zuckerberg's — encouraging users to eulogize their friends.

    Facebook
