BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of October 9?

tech / quiz

Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of October 9?

Samsung's neverending woes, the Soylent sickening, and vegan meat (almost) indistinguishable from the real stuff. Our weekly tech news quiz.

By Blake Montgomery

Headshot of Blake Montgomery

Blake Montgomery

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on October 14, 2016, at 6:26 p.m. ET

  1. Oh, Samsung. What happened this time?

    STR / Gwangju Bukbu Police Station / AFP

    A photo showing a blown-up Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in Gwangju, South Korea.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The plant that made the Galaxy Note7 burned down
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Samsung permanently stopped production of the Galaxy Note7
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chinese customers sued Samsung for being late with the recall there
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The phone is down for the count.

    Samsung discontinued production and sales of the Galaxy Note7 and asked consumers to turn all of their phones in — even the replacement phones.

    The phone is down for the count.
    Via Michael Klering / Facebook

  2. There was a second recall this week: What product did Soylent tell customers to stop eating?

    Soylent
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The company's recently released meal supplement bar
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Its bottled meal supplement, Soylent 2.0
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Its meal supplement powder, Soylent 1.6
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    THE BAR

    Almost 60 people reported that the bars caused nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Soylent told BuzzFeed News last week that it was "very confident in the safety of the bars." But by Wedneday, the company told buyers to discard them and offered a full refund.

    THE BAR
    Via Soylent

  3. What vegan version of a popular American food, engineered to bleed like real meat, hit California restaurants this week?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Steak
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pork chops
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hamburger
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    An all-American, red-blooded burger

    Silicon Valley startup Impossible Foods debuted a "bloody" vegan hamburger in California that simulates the texture and juiciness of meat.

    An all-American, red-blooded burger
    Via Misener/BuzzFeed

  4. Tech giants Samsung and Apple are fighting in front of the US Supreme Court. What are they arguing about?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The meaning of "design"
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Whether Apple infringed on Samsung's patents
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Whether Samsung engineers copied Apple's battery designs
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    ~"Design"~

    Supreme Court justices pressed Apple on its claim that Samsung infringements on the iPhone's design entitled the Apple to all the profits Samsung had made from the allegedly copied phones.

    ~"Design"~

  5. This week the ACLU alleged that law enforcement monitored activists, particularly those in Black Lives Matter, using data from which major social media network(s)?

    Recode/via screenshot / Via youtube.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Facebook
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Instagram
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    All of them

    The ACLU says the social data used by law enforcement was provided by Geofeedia, a social media monitoring company that provides information to hundreds of local police departments.

    All of them
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT