Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of October 9?
Samsung's neverending woes, the Soylent sickening, and vegan meat (almost) indistinguishable from the real stuff. Our weekly tech news quiz.
-
Oh, Samsung. What happened this time?
A photo showing a blown-up Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in Gwangju, South Korea.The plant that made the Galaxy Note7 burned downSamsung permanently stopped production of the Galaxy Note7Chinese customers sued Samsung for being late with the recall there
The phone is down for the count.
Samsung discontinued production and sales of the Galaxy Note7 and asked consumers to turn all of their phones in — even the replacement phones.
-
There was a second recall this week: What product did Soylent tell customers to stop eating?The company's recently released meal supplement barIts bottled meal supplement, Soylent 2.0Its meal supplement powder, Soylent 1.6
THE BAR
Almost 60 people reported that the bars caused nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Soylent told BuzzFeed News last week that it was "very confident in the safety of the bars." But by Wedneday, the company told buyers to discard them and offered a full refund.
-
What vegan version of a popular American food, engineered to bleed like real meat, hit California restaurants this week?SteakPork chopsHamburger
An all-American, red-blooded burger
Silicon Valley startup Impossible Foods debuted a "bloody" vegan hamburger in California that simulates the texture and juiciness of meat.
-
Tech giants Samsung and Apple are fighting in front of the US Supreme Court. What are they arguing about?The meaning of "design"Whether Apple infringed on Samsung's patentsWhether Samsung engineers copied Apple's battery designs
~"Design"~
Supreme Court justices pressed Apple on its claim that Samsung infringements on the iPhone's design entitled the Apple to all the profits Samsung had made from the allegedly copied phones.
-
This week the ACLU alleged that law enforcement monitored activists, particularly those in Black Lives Matter, using data from which major social media network(s)?All of the above
All of them
The ACLU says the social data used by law enforcement was provided by Geofeedia, a social media monitoring company that provides information to hundreds of local police departments.
-
Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.