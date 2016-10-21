Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of October 16?

Correct! Wrong! Multiple massive distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks hit Dyn

Spotify, Twitter, Reddit, Pinterest, Github, Netflix, PayPal, SoundCloud, Shopify, and others were affected. BuzzFeed News' Sheera Frenkel: "The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack overwhelms a company’s servers with traffic from multiple sources to make online service unavailable. DNS or Domain Name System is the internet’s system for converting alphabetic names of websites — the ones humans use — into machine-friendly IP addresses which direct users’ internet connection to the correct website. By attacking a DNS host, such as Dyn, they are essentially attacking the internet’s ability to route users to the correct webpage."