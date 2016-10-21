BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of October 16?

tech / quiz

Samsung can't come up for air, the mental gymnastics of defending Peter Thiel, and "unlimited" data. Our weekly tech news quiz.

By Blake Montgomery

Posted on October 21, 2016, at 3:28 p.m. ET

  1. The Samsung saga continues *long sigh.* What happened now?

    The company might face a class action lawsuit over the Note7.
    The US Department of Transportation banned the Note7 on all flights.
    Samsung started setting up recall stations for Note7 phones in some airports.
    Sadly, all of the above
    All of these things happened. What a mess.

    All US airlines have banned the phone on planes, which prompted Samsung to set up airport exchange stations. Oh, and three New Jersey Note7 owners have started the process of filing a class action lawsuit against Samsung. Yikes dot com.

  2. Much of Silicon Valley wasn't happy with Peter Thiel's $1.25 million donation to Donald Trump's campaign, but who defended him?

    Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
    Microsoft founder Bill Gates
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
    Alphabet President Sergey Brin
    Zuck came to Thiel's defense

    In a leaked internal Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg wrote that Facebook can't simultaneously prioritize diversity and ostracize supporters of a major party's nominee. Thiel was one of the first investors in Facebook and has been a longtime board member at the social network.

  3. This week, the FCC fined which wireless carrier for imposing hidden limits on "unlimited" data?

    Getty Images
    AT&T
    T-Mobile
    Verizon
    Sprint
    And wow did the FCC ever rule against them. A $48 million fine is stiff.

  4. It came to light this week that Russian hackers used what to infiltrate the Democratic National Convention's emails?

    Reuters
    Fake Yahoo accounts
    Fake Gmail password forms
    Fake Facebook notifications
    Fake Apple IDs
    They did a pretty good job of copying the feel of Google. That's how the hackers got access to so many emails.

    Via Saeed Khan / AFP / Getty Images

  5. The Anti-Defamation League released a report this week that found a marked uptick in what specific type of abuse on Twitter?

    Getty Images
    Islamaphobic attacks
    Anti-Semitic harassment
    Gender-based slurs
    Homophobic insults
    There's been a lot more anti-Semitism on Twitter recently, and it targets journalists especially.

    From BuzzFeed News' Charlie Warzel: "The yearlong study found roughly 2.6 million anti-Semitic tweets, creating more than 10 billion impressions across the web. Of those tweets, 19,253 were directed at journalists."

    Via Anti-Defamation League

  6. Airbnb said this week it will start policing which practice on its platform?

    BuzzFeed News
    Renting torture chambers—think "Hostel"
    Single owners listing multiple homes
    Listing homes for more than their rental value
    Discriminating against renters based on identity
    Single owners won't be able to list multiple homes on AirBnb in NY and SF.

    The practice is already illegal in New York and San Francisco, but this week marks the first time home-sharing company will prevent homeowners from doing it using the design of the platform.

  7. A major hack this week disabled nearly a dozen major websites in the US by targeting what?

    downdetector.com
    Dyn, a major provider of domain name servers (DNS)
    Power grids on the US East Coast
    Federal government internet infrastructure in Washington, DC
    Open-source code packages
    Multiple massive distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks hit Dyn

    Spotify, Twitter, Reddit, Pinterest, Github, Netflix, PayPal, SoundCloud, Shopify, and others were affected. BuzzFeed News' Sheera Frenkel: "The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack overwhelms a company’s servers with traffic from multiple sources to make online service unavailable. DNS or Domain Name System is the internet’s system for converting alphabetic names of websites — the ones humans use — into machine-friendly IP addresses which direct users’ internet connection to the correct website. By attacking a DNS host, such as Dyn, they are essentially attacking the internet’s ability to route users to the correct webpage."

