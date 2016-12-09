Do You Know What Happened In Tech The First Week Of December?
The dramatic conclusion of Samsung v. Apple, Trump's favorite news site, Nintendo comes to mobile, and more in our weekly tech news quiz.
Where does Donald Trump get most of his news, according to his tweets?The HillBreitbartThe Washington PostPoliticoThe Daily Storm
Since announcing his campaign, Trump has tweeted the most links from Breitbart, the far right site from which the president-elect recruited his chief strategist, Steve Bannon.
Next week, an iconic Nintendo game is coming to iPhones and iPads for the first time. Which character does the game feature?
Shigeru Miyamoto of NintendoMarioDonkey KongLinkStarfox
From BuzzFeed reporter Joe Bernstein: "Next Thursday, Nintendo will release Super Mario Run for the iPhone and iPad. It’s the first time in the 35-year life of the iconic plumber that gamers will be able to control Mario on a smart device."
Facebook started testing tools to combat what this week?Fake newsMass friend requestsFilter bubblesAdvertising scams
Users who buy things from Facebook advertisers are being asked to rate their experience, to help the social media giant crack down on scam ads.
Who won the big patent Supreme Court case between Apple and Samsung this week?AppleSamsungIt ended in a mistrial
Despite have an incendiary year with the failed Note7, Samsung emerged from the lawsuit victorious and doesn't have to pay Apple $399 million.
Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube teamed up this week to help each other battle what kind of offensive online content?RacistTerroristSexistXenophobicNone of the above
From BuzzFeed reporter Alex Kantrowitz: "The companies — Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube — will partner to share identifying information about terrorist content when they find it. Once a participating company identifies a terrorist video or image, it will pass along a hash — a sort of digital fingerprint that can be used to identify it on any platform, giving other participating companies an easy way to find and remove it themselves."
Amazon opened a store this week where customers don't have to check out. What can you buy there?BooksOver-the-counter drugs and cigarettesGroceriesCommon household productsBasic clothes
Seattle's Amazon Go will let customers just pick up groceries and waltz out the door.
