BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Do You Know What Happened In Tech The First Week Of December?

tech

Do You Know What Happened In Tech The First Week Of December?

The dramatic conclusion of Samsung v. Apple, Trump's favorite news site, Nintendo comes to mobile, and more in our weekly tech news quiz.

By Blake Montgomery

Headshot of Blake Montgomery

Blake Montgomery

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 9, 2016, at 5:06 p.m. ET

  1. Where does Donald Trump get most of his news, according to his tweets?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Hill
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Breitbart
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Washington Post
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Politico
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Daily Storm
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    He loves Breitbart most of all.

    Since announcing his campaign, Trump has tweeted the most links from Breitbart, the far right site from which the president-elect recruited his chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

    He loves Breitbart most of all.

  2. Next week, an iconic Nintendo game is coming to iPhones and iPads for the first time. Which character does the game feature?

    Getty Images

    Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mario
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donkey Kong
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Link
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Starfox
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's me, Mario!

    From BuzzFeed reporter Joe Bernstein: "Next Thursday, Nintendo will release Super Mario Run for the iPhone and iPad. It’s the first time in the 35-year life of the iconic plumber that gamers will be able to control Mario on a smart device."

    It's me, Mario!
    Via Getty Images

  3. Facebook started testing tools to combat what this week?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake news
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mass friend requests
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Filter bubbles
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Advertising scams
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Scams!

    Users who buy things from Facebook advertisers are being asked to rate their experience, to help the social media giant crack down on scam ads.

    Scams!
    Via Getty Images

  4. Who won the big patent Supreme Court case between Apple and Samsung this week?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Apple
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Samsung
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It ended in a mistrial
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Samsung snagged it

    Despite have an incendiary year with the failed Note7, Samsung emerged from the lawsuit victorious and doesn't have to pay Apple $399 million.

    Samsung snagged it

  5. Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube teamed up this week to help each other battle what kind of offensive online content?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Racist
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Terrorist
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sexist
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Xenophobic
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Terrorist stuff.

    From BuzzFeed reporter Alex Kantrowitz: "The companies — Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube — will partner to share identifying information about terrorist content when they find it. Once a participating company identifies a terrorist video or image, it will pass along a hash — a sort of digital fingerprint that can be used to identify it on any platform, giving other participating companies an easy way to find and remove it themselves."

    Terrorist stuff.
    Via Getty Images

  6. Amazon opened a store this week where customers don't have to check out. What can you buy there?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Books
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Over-the-counter drugs and cigarettes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Groceries
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Common household products
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Basic clothes
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Groceries

    Seattle's Amazon Go will let customers just pick up groceries and waltz out the door.

    Groceries
    Via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT