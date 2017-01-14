Do You Know What Happened In Tech During The First Weeks Of 2017?
Nintendo makes a debut, a lawsuit against Google, more hacking, and a boatload of cash for Apple.
-
Nintendo announced what at a press conference the night of January 12?A new Nintendo DSThe release date and launch titles for the Nintendo SwitchNew content for its first iPhone app, Super Mario RunA new Zelda game
The Switch!
The Switch, Nintendo's new video game console, will debut March 3rd alongside five brand new games, including titles in the Super Mario and Zelda franchises.
-
The interface of the first iPhone almost looked like what?The Motorola RazorA BlackberryAn Apple Newton MessagePadThe original iPod, complete with scroll wheel
A YouTube video posted this week of two original iPhone prototypes shows that the past 10 years might have been very different: The first iPhone almost had a scroll wheel.
-
What government agency is suing Google?The Federal Bureau of InvestigationThe National Security AgencyThe Department of LaborThe Federal Communications Commission
From BuzzFeed reporter Caroline O'Donovan: "As a federal contractor, Google is required to provide the government with data about its equal employment program, but it failed to do so. Now, the Department of Labor is suing."
-
Hackers tried to break into which one of their favorite targets just before the new year?The Democratic National CommitteeThe iPhoneYahooUS voting machines
From BuzzFeed reporters Sheera Frenkel and Ali Watkins: "The FBI alerted the Democratic National Committee as recently as New Year’s Eve that hackers were once again trying to break into their computer systems, BuzzFeed News has learned. 'There was activity the day after the president issued sanctions [against Russia], looking for ways to get into the servers,' one high-level source familiar with the investigation said."
-
Apple made HOW MUCH money in the app store in December 2016??$750 million$1.5 billion$3 billion$6 billion
Apple set a new App Store record with $3 billion in December sales. Then it topped it off with a $240 million New Year’s Day.
-
