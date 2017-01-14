BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Do You Know What Happened In Tech During The First Weeks Of 2017?

tech

Do You Know What Happened In Tech During The First Weeks Of 2017?

Nintendo makes a debut, a lawsuit against Google, more hacking, and a boatload of cash for Apple.

By Blake Montgomery

Headshot of Blake Montgomery

Blake Montgomery

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 13, 2017, at 8:13 p.m. ET

  1. Nintendo announced what at a press conference the night of January 12?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A new Nintendo DS
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The release date and launch titles for the Nintendo Switch
    Correct
    Incorrect
    New content for its first iPhone app, Super Mario Run
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A new Zelda game
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Switch!

    The Switch, Nintendo's new video game console, will debut March 3rd alongside five brand new games, including titles in the Super Mario and Zelda franchises.

  2. The interface of the first iPhone almost looked like what?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Motorola Razor
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A Blackberry
    Correct
    Incorrect
    An Apple Newton MessagePad
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The original iPod, complete with scroll wheel
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    We almost had an iPod phone

    A YouTube video posted this week of two original iPhone prototypes shows that the past 10 years might have been very different: The first iPhone almost had a scroll wheel.

  3. What government agency is suing Google?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Federal Bureau of Investigation
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The National Security Agency
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Department of Labor
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Federal Communications Commission
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Department of Labor

    From BuzzFeed reporter Caroline O'Donovan: "As a federal contractor, Google is required to provide the government with data about its equal employment program, but it failed to do so. Now, the Department of Labor is suing."

  4. Hackers tried to break into which one of their favorite targets just before the new year?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Democratic National Committee
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The iPhone
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yahoo
    Correct
    Incorrect
    US voting machines
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Their good friend the DNC

    From BuzzFeed reporters Sheera Frenkel and Ali Watkins: "The FBI alerted the Democratic National Committee as recently as New Year’s Eve that hackers were once again trying to break into their computer systems, BuzzFeed News has learned. 'There was activity the day after the president issued sanctions [against Russia], looking for ways to get into the servers,' one high-level source familiar with the investigation said."

  5. Apple made HOW MUCH money in the app store in December 2016??

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    $750 million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    $1.5 billion
    Correct
    Incorrect
    $3 billion
    Correct
    Incorrect
    $6 billion
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    A smooth $3 billi

    Apple set a new App Store record with $3 billion in December sales. Then it topped it off with a $240 million New Year’s Day.


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT