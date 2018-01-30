A Republican Congressman Wants Undocumented Immigrants At The State Of The Union To Be Arrested

Twenty-five undocumented immigrants have been invited to President Trump's speech, but Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona wants them arrested and deported if they show up.

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona is calling for any undocumented immigrant attending President Trump's State of the Union speech on Tuesday to be arrested and deported.

Gosar's official Twitter account wrote that the lawmaker had asked Capitol Police and the Department of Justice to check identifications and arrest and deport anyone who is in the country illegally.



Twenty-five undocumented immigrants are slated to attend the State of the Union at the invitation of Democrats, according to advocacy group FWD.us spokesman Peter Boogaard. Other lawmakers will host family members of immigrants who have been deported.



"Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance," his official account tweeted.