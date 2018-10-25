Twitter Is Promoting Baseless Conspiracy Theories About The Pipe Bomb Devices Sent To Democratic Leaders And CNN

Kevin Hagen / AP New York police officers watch over the scene after personnel removed a bomb from Time Warner Center on Oct. 24, 2018.

Twitter promoted hashtags devoted to baseless conspiracy theories about the explosive devices mailed to Democratic figures and Trump critics in its widely viewed Trending section on Wednesday.

Authorities intercepted "live explosive devices" mailed to Hillary and Bill Clinton, former president Barack Obama, US Rep. Maxine Waters, as well as former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz's Florida office (addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder), and CNN offices in New York (addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan). No one was harmed as of Wednesday night.

But people on Twitter, including right-wing commentators with name recognition like Ann Coulter, James Woods, and Candace Owens, tweeted that the devices, described as being similar to pipe bombs, were a scheme concocted by Democrats to boost sympathy and turnout before the midterm elections in November. However, there is no evidence to support their claims. And neither the identity nor political affiliation of the perpetrators are known.



God help us all

Nevertheless, #FAKEBOMBSCARE, #FakeBombs, and #FalseFlag, all dedicated to the conspiracy theory, trended alongside #BombScare. Many used #BombScare to tweet the theory as well, but the hashtag itself is not blatantly false like the others. #MAGABOMBER, a hashtag devoted to the idea that the bomber was a right-winger attacking the president's nemeses, also trended, again with no proof.

Twitter is promoting #FAKEBOMBSCARE and #FakeBombs, hashtags full of conspiracy theories, alongside #bombscare (which is also full of conspiracy theories but at least isn’t flagrantly false) https://t.co/3IifY61FNo

A Twitter spokesperson directed BuzzFeed News to the company's Frequently Asked Questions page, which states that Related Hashtags appear alongside trending ones about the same topic. It's unclear if Trending has human oversight. Twitter determines trends based on an individual user's location and who they follow.

"Algorithmically, trends and hashtags are grouped together if they are related to the same topic," the policy states.



"We want trends to promote healthy discussions on Twitter. This means that at times, we may prevent certain content from trending," the FAQ page adds. One user also tweeted that Twitter's algorithmic feed was promoting a tweet calling the pipe bombs an "obvious political stunt," again with no basis in fact. Twitter's algorithmically ranked feed often promotes tweets that people you follow engage with.

I don't follow this person. Why is @twitter putting this in my feed??

Twitter has continuously struggled with the algorithmic promotion of misinformation before and pledged to curb it.

