Twitter Just Made Your Tweets A Little Longer
Starting today, Twitter no longer counts images, GIFs, videos, polls, and quoted tweets against your tweet’s 140-character limit.
Back in May, amid rumors that it would extend the character limit to 10,000 characters, Twitter announced that it planned to lengthen tweets by excluding media from the character limit. That change is now live. One exception: Linking to another tweet still uses up your precious characters, since links still count against the limit.
The Verge reports that handles contained within replies will not count toward character limits, including replies with multiple handles. This specific feature is not live for all users yet, according to Recode.
