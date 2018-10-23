Trump Said The Saudis Committed “The Worst Cover-Up Ever” With Jamal Khashoggi’s Death

President Trump said Tuesday that the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi Consulate in Turkey was “the worst cover-up ever.”

Khashoggi, a 59-year-old Saudi citizen living in self-imposed exile in the US, was killed Oct. 2 in the consulate in Istanbul while seeking paperwork for his upcoming marriage. His fiancé was waiting for him outside.

“They had a very bad original concept, it was carried out poorly, and the cover-up was the worst in the history of cover-ups, very simple,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “They had the worst cover-up ever. Where it should have stopped is at the deal standpoint, when they thought about it. Because whoever thought of that idea, I think is in big trouble. And they should be in big trouble.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Adel al-Jubeir, blamed Khashoggi’s death on a “rogue operation” in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.



“The individuals who did this did this outside the scope of their authority,” he said. “There obviously was a tremendous mistake made, and what compounded the mistake was the attempt to try to cover up.”



But in a speech to parliament, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan dismissed that account and called for an investigation “from top to bottom.” Khashoggi had written columns critical of the Saudi government’s recent actions, such as imprisoning dissidents.

Trump also said he wanted all the facts in the case and had sent CIA Director Gina Haspel to Istanbul to investigate.

“I think I’ll know everything in a short period of time,” he said. “I want to see the facts first.”