Trump Hit The Golf Course For A Seventh Day After Saying "It's Back To Work" After Christmas

Carolyn Kaster / AP The entrance to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Despite his tweet saying he would be "back to work in order to Make America Great Again" the day after Christmas, Trump has now been spotted on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, seven days in a row. Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, which has served as a frequent escape for the president.



His visit to the golf course again on Monday, Jan. 1, marking his 91st day playing golf as president and his 117th day at a Trump-owned property, according to NBC News. The timeline, for those of us following along at work: Dec. 25:

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (… https://t.co/JJ2tiWwe9V

Dec. 26:

Trump on the golf course today, captured by CNN cameras https://t.co/hctg9sO23e

CNN first aired video of the president golfing at his course in West Palm Beach the day after Christmas.



Dec. 27: Yesterday & 2 other times during POTUS' Winter vacation,CNN cameras captured Trump golfing, from public sidewalk. T… https://t.co/Sx0riZBgKB

Trump went golfing again on Wednesday. But a truck blocked CNN's view of the president.



"You Can't See Me" ❌ 👀 A large truck is attempting to block cameras from capturing video of President Donald Trum… https://t.co/m6wV4LHaWY

The timing and position of the truck's arrival prompted reporters to ask if law enforcement had intentionally parked the vehicle between the cameras and the president.



.@Kevinliptakcnn reports @SecretService saying they did not provide the box truck to block the view of Trump golfing

Therese Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department, told BuzzFeed News their office had not sent the truck, and the Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Not long after his golf outing, the president made an impromptu visit to a West Palm Beach fire station where he thanked first responders for their work before touting Republican tax cuts and his own legislative agenda. "We have the all-time record for stopping ridiculous regulations and we're very proud of that," he said.

Dec. 28: "The president’s motorcade pulled into Trump International Golf Club at 8:36 am." the pool reporter covering Trump said. A little before 10:30 a.m., the president tweeted from the golf course about Vanity Fair and his former political opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit th… https://t.co/Sx6AmzfKRp

The tweet referred to an online humor video the magazine had published about New Year's resolutions for Clinton, including a joke that she should take up knitting. The publication apologized for the video Wednesday. "It was an attempt at humor, and we regret that it missed the mark," the magazine said in a statement, which was first reported by Deadline. (Wintour is the artistic director of Conde Nast, which owns Vanity Fair.) At 2:11 p.m., the president’s motorcade pulled out of Trump International Golf Club, according to the pool reporter. The White House did not respond "to multiple inquiries about the president’s activities today while he was the club, even after CNN aired footage of the president on the course standing near a golf cart," the reporter noted.

Dec. 29: At 9:09 a.m., the presidential motorcade arrived at Trump International Golf Club, according to the White House pool reporter. One woman in a pink shirt that said "Resist" stood across from the golf club with a sign thanking the Press pool, according to the report.

In the afternoon, Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said the president had invited about 60 service members of the United States Coast Guard - from Station Lake Worth Inlet and other stations across the United States - to play golf with him in a "4-man scramble." "These brave men and women patrol the waterways near Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago everyday," Gidley said in a statement. "The President wanted to thank these service members personally for their service to this nation.” The president will also provide lunch for the group, he said. Dec. 30 At 9:24 am the presidential motorcade left Mar-a-Lago and entered the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach at 9:40. The pool reporter saw a family with a young girl holding a neon poster that said "this 5 year old loves Trump" with a heart in place of the word "loves." Dec. 31 At 9:44 am, President Trump arrived at the Trump International Golf Club. Jan. 1, 2018

The president arrived at the Trump International Golf Club at approximately 8:51 am after tweeting earlier that "there was much work to be done." The White House informed the press pool that Trump was with PGA Champions Tour player Fred Funk and his son Taylor Funk at the golf club.