Tidal Is Being Investigated For Allegedly Inflating Beyoncé’s And Kanye West’s Numbers

Tidal is under criminal investigation in Norway for allegedly inflating streaming counts for new music by Beyoncé and Kanye West.



Dagens Næringsliv (DN), a Norwegian financial publication, first reported Monday that the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation And Prosecution of Economic And Environmental Crime, known as Økokrim, is probing the music streaming service, which is based in Norway. The agency confirmed the fraud investigation in a press release, adding that three Norwegian music companies had filed criminal complaints against Tidal last fall.

Tidal, however, denied that it is the target of the investigation.

“Tidal is not a suspect in the investigation,” a representative for the company said in a statement. “We are communicating with Økokrim.”



DN reported in May that Tidal allegedly inflated the number of times its users had streamed Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo by tens of millions of streams. University computer scientists confirmed DN’s report with a forensic analysis of Tidal’s data.

The newspaper reported that four former Tidal employees have been questioned so far as part of the investigation. Økokrim declined to comment.