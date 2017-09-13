People Are Thirsting Hard Over These Hot Florida Cops Rescuing People From Hurricane Irma

"We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE." This post has been updated.

Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering are part of the Gainesville Police Department working on relief efforts following Hurricane Irma.

On Sunday, the Gainesville Police Department posted a selfie on Facebook of the three officers with the caption "Officers Norman, Hamill and Rengering...part of the night crew getting ready to do some work." The photo exploded across the internet: It's been liked 207,000 times, accrued 167,000 comments, and been shared 132,000 times.

Officer Ben Tobias , who runs the social media accounts for the department, made headlines in July when he condemned President Trump in a tweet over his suggestion that law enforcement officers get "rough" with suspects.

The department later updated its original post with the officers' marital statuses, giving the people what they wanted.

"1. We are dying with the comments. You've actually made our chief blush with some of them.

"2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.

"3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.

"4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.

"5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your 'incident.'

"6. There WILL be a calendar."

The police department did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment on the Hot Cops of Gainesville (TM). The Facebook page didn't offer any additional details on the calendar.



