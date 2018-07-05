Steph Curry And His Wife Just Had Their Third Child
Canon W. Jack Curry joins Ryan Carson, age 2, and Riley, age 5.
Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star player Steph Curry, has given birth to a baby boy named Canon W. Jack Curry.
"My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W. Jack Curry 7/2/2018," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!"
The couple has two other children, Ryan Carson, age 2, and Riley, 5.
Steph Curry also posted a photo of Canon.
"On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry," the basketball player wrote.
Steph Curry is fresh off winning the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, their third title in four years. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James' former team, in the championship match.
Representatives for the Currys did not immediately respond to request for comment.
