Celebrities And Others Are Paying Tribute To Stan Lee

"Today, we lost a real-life superhero."

By Blake Montgomery

Blake Montgomery

Last updated on November 12, 2018, at 3:41 p.m. ET

Posted on November 12, 2018, at 3:19 p.m. ET

Evan Hurd Photography / Getty Images

Stan Lee, one of the fathers of modern comics, died Monday at age 95. He was most famous for his creations at Marvel Comics, which included icons like Spider-Man, the Hulk, X-Men, Black Panther, Thor, the Fantastic Four, and many others.

Celebrities and companies alike shared memories of his legacy after news of his death broke.

"There will never be another Stan Lee," said Chris Evans, who played Captain America in a number of Marvel movies.

"There will never be another Stan Lee," said Chris Evans, who played Captain America in a number of Marvel movies.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!
Chris Evans @ChrisEvans

Chris Evans @ChrisEvans

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Lee's character Deadpool, wrote, "Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything."

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything.
Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything.

Marvel Entertainment wrote on Twitter, "Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee."

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677
Marvel Entertainment @Marvel

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677

Instagram: @marvelmexico

Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the X-Men movies, said he was "proud to have been a small part of his legacy."

Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the X-Men movies, said he was "proud to have been a small part of his legacy."

We've lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine https://t.co/iOdefi7iYz
Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman

Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman

We've lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine https://t.co/iOdefi7iYz

Bob Iger, CEO of Marvel's parent company, Disney, said in a statement that "Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect."

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect." –Bob Iger https://t.co/pLTKx1R0dF https://t.co/Uj9fqHpZXg
Disney @Disney

Disney @Disney

"Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect." –Bob Iger https://t.co/pLTKx1R0dF https://t.co/Uj9fqHpZXg

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences called him "a real-life superhero."

Today, we lost a real-life superhero. Stan Lee, thank you for everything.
The Academy @TheAcademy

The Academy @TheAcademy

Today, we lost a real-life superhero. Stan Lee, thank you for everything.

Netflix, home to its fair share of superhero movies, shared a clip of Lee's cameo in a Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire.

Thanks for being our hero, Stan.
Netflix US @netflix

Thanks for being our hero, Stan.

Lee's work touched many corners of culture, and artists across genres and mediums paid their respects.

Thank u Stan Lee for everything.
TRAVIS SCOTT @trvisXX

Thank u Stan Lee for everything.

R.L. Stine, author of the Goosebumps series, called Lee "one of our greatest story-tellers."

We have lost Stan Lee, one of our great story-tellers. A writer and imaginer who created whole universes. RIP
R.L. Stine @RL_Stine

R.L. Stine @RL_Stine

We have lost Stan Lee, one of our great story-tellers. A writer and imaginer who created whole universes. RIP

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton, reworked a classic line from Spider-Man to memorialize Lee: "With great power comes immortality."

He lives forever through his work. What a giant. With great power comes immortality. 💔💔💔
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

He lives forever through his work. What a giant. With great power comes immortality. 💔💔💔

YouTuber Logan Paul thanked him for "showing the world what it means to imagine, dream, and believe."

RIP champ. Thank you for showing the world what it means to imagine, dream &amp; believe 🙌🏼
Logan Paul @LoganPaul

Logan Paul @LoganPaul

RIP champ. Thank you for showing the world what it means to imagine, dream &amp; believe 🙌🏼

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Lee's creations would last forever.

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination &amp; delight you created for humanity will last forever.
Elon Musk @elonmusk

Elon Musk @elonmusk

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination &amp; delight you created for humanity will last forever.

