Internet Music Has Been Graced By A New Meme: SoundCloud Vs. Bandcamp

If you listen to music in the internet, you've probably heard of SoundCloud and Bandcamp, two sites that let you stream music. They're different from music streaming services like Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music because they cater to artists trying to build up their audiences rather than established players, though famous artists do use them on occasion.

SoundCloud is a site where any musician can post their music and where people can listen for free, comment on it, and repost it on their own feeds. Chance the Rapper famously used it to make his latest album available for free after it was an Apple Music exclusive for two weeks, and Kanye West posted tracks from his most recent album there. It's common for DJs to use the platform to post their remixes.