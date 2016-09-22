Social Justice YouTubers Are About To Get A Big Boost

The video platform hopes a few creators will demonstrate YouTube's power for social change “in a time when the internet is criticized for fueling division and distrust.”

Today, YouTube announced a global initiative that endorses a select group of YouTube video creators who confront issues ranging from hate speech to xenophobia in their videos posted on the site. The program, called Creators for Change, will profile and promote six “ambassadors” — though there are more to come, the company says — and provide $1 million in grants and equipment to videographers aspiring to make work focused on positive change.

In a press release, the company said it wants the ambassador project to “demonstrate the incredible power YouTube has to generate a positive social impact,” especially “in a time when the internet is criticized for fueling division and distrust.”

The six ambassadors each focuses on different issues, including minority media representation, xenophobia, and religious tolerance. Each creates different types of videos, ranging from lifestyle vlogs to design theory lessons to comedy. They hail from an array of countries, and not all of them are even YouTube famous, with the exception of Australia’s Natalie Tran, also known as CommunityChannel, with 1.8 million subscribers, and Nilam Farooq of Germany, who has 1.1 million. The other ambassadors are Fakir Almobtaghi Abdelouahid of Belgium, known on his channel as Abdel en Vrai, Omar Hussein of Saudi Arabia, Barış Özcan of Turkey, and Humza Arshad of the United Kingdom, known by his channel name HumzaProductions.

YouTube will give its Creators for Change ambassadors production and equipment grants to fulfill a social impact project of their choice. The ambassadors will also work with YouTube to select the recipients of the $1 million in grants and production equipment.

Arshad said in a prepared statement, “I'm honoured Google and YouTube have asked me to be their global ambassador for their campaign against Islamophobia. Right now so many people are suffering because of faith-based hatred and are too afraid to go on about their daily lives.” He creates short comedic videos about his life as a Muslim man in the UK in the series Diary of a Bad Man.