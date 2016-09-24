Snapchat To Sell Sunglasses That Come With A Mounted Camera
Snapchat's first hardware, dubbed Spectacles, will retail this fall for $129.99
Snapchat is releasing a pair of glasses with a mounted camera, dubbed Spectacles.
Business Insider first reported the product release Friday after obtaining a leaked promotional video for Spectacles.
CNBC later confirmed on Twitter that Snapchat, newly renamed Snap Inc, will release the product this fall and price it at $129.99.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that CEO Evan Spiegel rechristened the company because Spectacles is a piece of hardware and goes beyond the Snapchat app.
To record a video clip of up to 10 seconds, users press a button on the frames. Subsequent taps create new recordings, which will sync wirelessly with the Snapchat app on users' phones.
The camera lens will also be 115 degrees, wider than a typical iPhone, the Wall Street Journal reported, and the videos will be circular.
Spectacles will be available in three colors: black, teal and coral, according to the Journal.
Snap Inc did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
-
Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
