Men Are Threatening To Report Sex Workers To The IRS On Social Media

finally, in the battle against thotties with premium snaps, the gamers gain an epic advantage.

It's unclear how many people have actually reported sex workers and women with explicit, subscription-only social media accounts to the IRS. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The harassment campaign, which has gone viral in certain internet circles, has been dubbed #thotaudit, a portmanteau of the slang term for a sexually promiscuous person, "thot," and "audit," referring to an IRS investigation.

People on social media, mostly men, are encouraging one another to report explicit subscription-only social media channels to the IRS to audit undisclosed income.

Online thots are finding out that all income generated from their breasts and vagina is taxable.

"No one I know has been reported. I'm not sure anyone's actually reporting anything," porn star Casey Calvert told BuzzFeed News. "You know, these are the dudes that get mad over a dick pic. Reporting fraud to the IRS actually takes effort. Even if they are reporting, I'm not sure the IRS would ever do anything."

Porn stars and sex workers have increasingly turned to personalized content, such as subscription-only social media accounts or customized videos, to earn a living amid a glut of free online porn. Some sites like Patreon issue 1099 IRS forms for the work, but many do not because of the separation of payment and content distribution platforms.



One tweet promoting the campaign by user @womenstilltrash racked up more than 80,000 likes and retweets since Nov. 23. Prominent online right-wing personalities with a history of misogynist behavior also helped spread it.

One man who made a video about the campaign summed up its purported intentions: "These women are marching in the streets yet again saying, 'Sex work is real work' and protesting this. It's funny because when you say it's real work, then it should be taxed like every other work."

The man said that women are making "a shit ton of money" from these social media channels, but sex workers say otherwise.

“Had I known there were rules and regulations for premium snaps I would have willingly claimed taxes on it,” one woman who runs a subscription Snapchat told Motherboard. “But for the most part it’s untouched territory.”

The woman added that she is being audited by the IRS, though it's unclear why.

Trolls say they're reaching out to sex workers pretending to inquire about subscribing to the private channels, then reporting the women via an IRS "information referral" form, which requires specific documentation the men are unlikely to have. For example, the form asks for the reportee's taxpayer identification number, physical address, legal name, and the specific amount of unreported income.

Some people responded by sending money to the women named in the campaign in a show of support.