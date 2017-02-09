A Samsung Battery Factory Exploded Because 2017

It was the part of the factory that deals with waste from the battery-making process. Faulty lithium ion batteries caught fire, according to the local fire department, which sent 110 firefighters and 19 trucks to the factory. There were no casualties, and the factory's operations weren't significantly impacted, according to Reuters.



Of course it did. Because 2017. It wasn't enough to have exploding phones in 2016. Now this devil year is blowing up the places where Samsung makes its phones.

Samsung has blamed its battery manufacturing partners, Samsung SDI and Amperex, for the problems that dogged its Galaxy Note7 smartphone.