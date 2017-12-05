Russia Has Been Banned From The 2018 Winter Olympics Because Of A Doping Scheme

The penalty comes as the result of a lengthy investigation into a Kremlin-sponsored doping scheme. Some Russian athletes may be allowed to participate as individuals.

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday announced it was barring the Russian Olympic team from participating in the February 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as punishment for a state-sponsored doping scheme at the last Winter Games in Sochi.

"We have never seen such manipulation and cheating," IOC disciplinary commission chairman Samuel Schmid told reporters, "and this has caused unprecedented damage to the Olympics and to sports."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova addressed the ban in a statement on Facebook: "They can’t bring us down in any way. Not by world war, not by the fall of the Soviet Union, not by sanctions...Is it painful? Very. We’re with our athletes heart and soul right now. Will we survive? Yes."

The IOC has been investigating doping by Russian athletes and manipulation of doping tests for more than a year, and as a result of its findings issued its most severe penalty ever.



"This should draw a line under this damaging episode and serve as a catalyst for a more effective anti-doping system," said IOC President Thomas Bach.



But some Russian athletes who clear a strict test for performance-enhancing drugs will be allowed to compete as individuals under the Olympic flag.

Neither the Russian flag nor the country's national anthem will appear at any events, and Russian dignitaries who were previously involved in Olympic planning have been banned, according to a statement by the IOC.

Alexander Zhukov, president of the Russian Olympic Committee, apologized in a speech for "breaches of anti-doping rules which were committed in our country" but rejected the claim that the Russian government had run an official doping program during the Sochi games. According to the AP, he praised the IOC for allowing athletes to compete as "Olympic Athletes from Russia" rather than simply "Olympic Athletes."

One banned official, Russian deputy Prime Minister and former Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, is also involved in planning the FIFA World Cup. Schmid said Mutko "had the ultimate administrative responsibility for the acts perpetrated at the time." A FIFA spokesperson said in a statement that the IOC's penalty would have "no impact" on the preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

"Should there be enough evidence to demonstrate the violation of any anti-doping rules by any athlete, FIFA would impose the appropriate sanction," the spokesperson wrote. "On the other hand, it should be stressed that sanctions cannot be imposed based on mere suspicion or limited facts."

