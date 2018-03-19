BuzzFeed News

The Iconic Second Keyboard Cat Has Died And People Are Distraught 😿

Bento was 9 years old. His owner said, "He had a groove."

By Blake Montgomery

Last updated on March 19, 2018, at 7:36 p.m. ET

Posted on March 19, 2018, at 5:14 p.m. ET

Keyboard Cat, famous on the internet for playing the electronic keyboard, has died at the age of 9. His real name was Bento.

Bento's Facebook page lists his hometown as Spokane, Washington.

Bento probably isn't the keyboard cat you're thinking of. The one in the 2007 viral video is named Fatso, who died in 1987.

Fatso inspired the iconic Play Him Off, Keyboard Cat meme.

Fatso's owner, Charlie Schmidt, adopted Bento in 2010 from a shelter.

"[Bento] is my best friend. This cat makes me make art. He's always motivating me to take pictures of him, draw him. He's just motivating artistically," Schmidt said in an ad the pair did for animal shelters.

Schmidt told BuzzFeed News that the two made their first video together three days after he brought the cat from the shelter.

If you don't know Bento, he played some bangers in his time. Like this version of "96 Tears."

"I would look for songs that really fit his personality. He was calm, creative, and loyal," Schmidt said. "He had a groove, just like '96 Tears' does."

His 2010 debut song still slaps.

He even paid homage to his predecessor in a commercial for pistachios. Know your history!

Bento's owner posted a video tribute to his late pet on March 16. 😿

Bento, forever in our heart-eyes 😻

Musical cat lovers across the internet were distraught.

KEYBOARD CAT DIED DONT SPEAK TO ME FOR THE NEXT 5 DAYS
natsom @NatSom3

KEYBOARD CAT DIED DONT SPEAK TO ME FOR THE NEXT 5 DAYS

"I used to think it was terrible that there was a new Keyboard Cat but now I get that it's more of a Dalai Lama kind of thing."

I used to think it was terrible that there was a new Keyboard Cat but now I get that it’s more of a Dalai Lama kind of thing.
Ursula Lawrence @UrsulaLawrence

I used to think it was terrible that there was a new Keyboard Cat but now I get that it’s more of a Dalai Lama kind of thing.

There were, of course, memes to honor Bento.

NOOOO KEYBOARD CAT DIED. THE LEGEND
Blue Quetzalcoatl @SeclusiveBlue

NOOOO KEYBOARD CAT DIED. THE LEGEND

And even Grumpy Cat paid tribute.

Rest In Peace Keyboard Cat Bento #RIPKeyboardCatBento https://t.co/7sZc5TUzaI
Grumpy Cat @RealGrumpyCat

Rest In Peace Keyboard Cat Bento #RIPKeyboardCatBento https://t.co/7sZc5TUzaI

