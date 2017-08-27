Thousands Of People Protested Hate In Berkeley After A Right-Wing Rally Was Canceled
The protest happened one day after a similar rally was canceled in San Francisco.
A handful of far-right protesters and hundreds of counter-protesters took over downtown Berkeley Sunday after a planned "No to Marxism" rally was canceled.
On Saturday, a similar rally also failed to go as planned in neighboring San Francisco.
The police arrested 14 people over the course of more than four hours during a largely peaceful protest in and around Martin Luther King Jr., Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department told BuzzFeed News.
From the outset, counter-protesters outnumbered the right-wing activists by as much as 15 to 1. The few who were there left the park, were escorted out by police, or were chased out by counter-protesters.
Chants rang out throughout the park — "Stand up, fight back!" "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!" — as well as cheers whenever a right-wing activist left the premises.
Shortly after 1 p.m., an estimated 200 activists dressed in all-black filled the park. There was a brief stand-off between them and a line of police officers wearing gas masks.
In a scuffle, police set off tear gas and smoke bombs.
By 2 p.m., people were flooding the streets outside the park.
"We chased these Nazis out of the park!" one speaker told the crowd. "Fascists are not welcome here. We are declaring victory."
UPDATE
This story has been updated with the number of people arrested, according to Berkeley police.
