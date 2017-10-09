People Are Being Extra AF For McDonald's Szechuan Sauce After Rick And Morty Promoted It McDonald's locations ran out of the sauce during a one-day promotion, and people lost their damn minds. Twitter

So there is this cartoon called "Rick and Morty." It's about a nihilistic scientist, Rick, who takes his grandson, Morty, on inter-dimensional adventures. It airs on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.

TONIGHT 11:30 Adult Swim RICK AND JERRY 100 YEARS RICK AND JERRY ADVENTURES DOT COM RICK AND JERRY

The show has a widespread and somewhat rabid fanbase.

IT'S PICKLE RICK!! @Drcane

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is also apparently a fan.



@RickandMorty Final episode was disgustingly good

In the premiere of its third season this April, the show made a joke about a McDonald's limited-time condiment, Szechuan Sauce. Fans have been demanding the sauce's return ever since. Szechuan Sauce, a dipping sauce most commonly used with Chicken McNuggets, was released in 1998 as part of a promotion for Disney's Mulan, and it hasn't been sold since. Rick and Morty fans were so into the sauce that McDonald's sent the show's creators a bottle of it in July. Eventually the store announced that it would bring back the sauce for one day, October 7th, in some stores.

But when Szechuan Sauce supplies didn't meet the overwhelming demand Saturday, people went bonkers.

Here at the San Jose Mcdonalds. This is our reaction to the shortage of #szechuansauce #giveusthesauce #rickandmorty

@McDonalds drove 4 hours at 6am from Canada for that #szechuansauce - no sauce, wouldn't even give us a poster :(… https://t.co/Lr6KBkPkvg

I waited all week yesterday for that damn sauce for my love of rick and morty and of course McDonald's cheap ass only have 20 packets. Smdh





Police had to respond to some McDonald's restaurants because of how aggressive some of the customers became over the sauce.

Angry crowd chants "We want sauce" as police force them back. 1000+ people camped out to get #szechuansauce but McD… https://t.co/1kDFnq6hjk

#szechuansauce They didn't get the sauce at UPenn, but I enjoyed a police speaker saying "Return to your homes. They do not have the sauce"

There were very good tweets about the whole affair!

Wow: VP Pence & the Second Lady just walked out of an Indianapolis McDonald's after they failed to produce Szechuan Sauce

As a true Rick and Morty intellectual I just make my own szechuan sauce

I was radicalized in the Szechuan sauce riots of 2017

I am a shift manager at a McDonald's and we've been throwing out the Szechuan sauce because we're bigger fans of Bojack Horseman.

Fuck szechuan sauce. I want to order flinstones sized ribs that tip over my car, killing me.

Making bootleg Szechuan sauce in my bathtub. I've tested on three gerbils. None have survived. The refining continues.

the Venn diagram of dudes lining up for Szechuan sauce and dudes who make fun of girls lining up for Unicorn frappuccinos is a circle

baby are you szechuan sauce? because i'm flying into an irrational rage over my inability to obtain you

i love working at the McDonald's central distribution center in Columbus, Ohio and ripping up packets of Szechuan Sauce

Wendy's jumped in with some ~saucy~ tweets.

@TreyAnthonySoto We'll start by actually having our sauce.

@OsmanNeedsAlt Just follow the line of disappointed fans that didn't get sauce.

@NatashaQReyes1 Yeah, they don't really have the sauce. Or have you not heard?

Some of the sauce packets are now listed on eBay for hundreds of dollars.

One person is even selling the cardboard boxes the chicken nuggets and sauce came in. Do the chicken nuggets come with the box?? Is there even any sauce???

Another is selling the stickers the sauce came with for $25.

Some Rick and Morty fans on Reddit called for a McDonald's boycott "until they actually bring the sauce back."

But people are also chastising each other for getting a little too upset about the sauce.

McDonald's eventually apologized for not satisfying demand.

The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today. We hear you & we're sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan.

And said they'd bring Szechuan Sauce back. "Yesterday, we were truly humbled by the amazing curiosity, passion and energy this community showed to welcome back Szechuan Sauce — even if just for one day," the company wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Szechuan Sauce is coming back this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we're bringing more — a lot more."

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes!

In the meantime, at least one fan is willing to share.

David Wasman, a 48-year-old web and graphic designer living in Orlando, was one of three people to win a 64-ounce bottle of sauce in a McDonald's contest in late July. He brought 32 ounces of the sauce to the University of Central Florida McDonald's that he shared with about 100 people. He said he had already given away some of the sauce during a Rick and Morty viewing party at a local comics shop. "This had to be shared with fans. I did try to sell the 32 ounces I had left, but after putting it up on eBay three times and getting nothing but troll bids, I pulled it down and decided, last minute, to do what I did yesterday," Wasman told BuzzFeed News. "Honestly, when i showed up the only thing I was going to do was let folks get pics with it, but when I heard they only had 20 servings — well, my heart took over."

Wasman said the store manager let him keep the sauce in a cooler while he and others lined up. "Everyone was so sweet about it. No one was rude," he said. "A few people even donated their 'free hamburger' coupons as thanks." He got some love on Reddit and IRL for sharing the rare condiment. "[The response] was beautiful, honestly," Wasman told BuzzFeed News. "People were much nicer than you might think. Especially when they saw what I had in the case."

Courtesy of David Wasman