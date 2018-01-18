People Are Conflicted About A Member Of Migos Rapping Homophobic Lyrics
The Migos member used an Instagram post with a screenshot of the definition of "queer" to apologize Thursday.
A music video for the rap song "Boss Life" released this week has ignited backlash over homophobic lyrics by the rapper Offset, a member of Migos.
In the song, which was released in December, Offset raps, "40k spent on a private Lear / 60k solitaire / I cannot vibe with queers."
The rapper took to Instagram to apologize for the lyrics, including a screenshot of the definition of "queer."
In the caption, he wrote, "When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her having a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation."
He closed with "I M S O R R Y I A P O L O G I Z E I’m offended I offended anybody." It appears that he disabled comments for the post.
He also wrote a statement on his Instagram story:
He wrote:
I apologize to anybody I offended by the word "queer" I was not referring to sexuality I was referring to my reality of not hanging around that wanna post me and stalk me sorry it was taken as the wrong content only God can judge I don't.
A lot of people on Twitter weren't pleased with the lyrics or the apology, but many also blasted what they said was an overreaction on social media.
The musician MNEK weighed in.
Some people tried to defend Offset or explain away his remarks.
This isn't the first time Offset's homophobic remarks have caused outrage.
In a February interview with Rolling Stone, he said that rapper iLoveMakonnen received support for coming out because "the world is fucked up." Fellow Migos member Takeoff also said of support for Makonnen, "That's not right." They later apologized.
