Now You Can Visit The International Space Station In Google Street View

Google Street View has partnered with the European Space Agency to create a walk-through of the International Space Station.

Street View already lets you visit and explore the Great Barrier Reef, the plains of the Serengeti, or the storefront of that nail salon you pulled up on Google Maps. This interactive view of the ISS is the first Street View of anything beyond earth. The ISS has been continuously occupied by humans for 16 years.



NASA told BuzzFeed News that the newly released walk-through covers the entire habitable portion of the ISS and the interiors of two commercial spacecraft, Orbital ATK's Cygnus and SpaceX's Dragon.