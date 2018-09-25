A Woman Said She Cut A Baby Out Of Her Pregnant Neighbor So Her Boyfriend Would Stay With Her

A North Dakota woman fabricated a pregnancy to keep her boyfriend, then killed her pregnant neighbor by cutting a baby out of her and claiming it as her own.

Brooke Crews gave the gruesome testimony Tuesday after pleading guilty to killing 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, whose body was found in the Red River in August 2017.



Crews reportedly testified that her boyfriend, William Hoehn, had issued an ultimatum to “produce a baby” after discovering she had sent him a fake sonogram and pregnancy test.

Hoehn is on trial for conspiracy to commit murder for his role in allegedly covering up the death.

Crews testified that Hoehn found her with Greywind’s cut-up body, but quickly reached for a rope to strangle the neighbor, saying, “If she wasn’t dead before, she is now.”

Crews also added that she never “explicitly” told Hoehn of her plan to kill.

Together, they allegedly hid Greywind’s body and the baby in their apartment when police came searching. Later, they allegedly stuffed the corpse in a hollowed-out dresser and carried it to the Red River, where they disposed of it, she testified.

Greywind’s baby survived the attack and is being raised by her family, according to the Associated Press.

Crews said in court that bouts of violence fueled by drugs and alcohol punctuated her relationship with Hoehn. She said his pressure to produce a baby made her feel like “I better have a baby, no matter how it happened.”

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and attorneys for Crews and Hoehn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.