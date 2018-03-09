BuzzFeed News

Nintendo Just Announced Super Smash Bros. For The Switch And People Are Crying

"Talk about a bait and switch trailer...I'M SO READY FOR THIS."

By Blake Montgomery

Posted on March 8, 2018, at 7:36 p.m. ET

Nintendo announced Thursday that it would bring Super Smash Bros., one of its most beloved franchises, to its latest console, the Switch.

Super #SmashBros is coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2018!
Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica

Super #SmashBros is coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2018!

There wasn't much information in the trailer, just the Super Smash Bros. logo aflame against a black background and "2018."

Super Smash Bros. is coming to Nintendo Switch this year!! #NintendoDirect
GameSpot @gamespot

Super Smash Bros. is coming to Nintendo Switch this year!! #NintendoDirect

Smash Twitter out here fiending for new characters like:
Jdawg @ The Coral Highlands @Jdawg926

Smash Twitter out here fiending for new characters like:

Nintendo even said in a press release that "Super Smash Bros.," which flashed on the screen during the trailer, was just a working title.

But you could see at least one new character, the Inklings from the Splatoon series!

...and w/ Fire came disparity: Heat &amp; Cold Life &amp; Death Light &amp; Dark Then from the dark, they came, &amp; found the Souls of Lords within the flame Mario, the first of the dead, the Olimar, &amp; his Pikmin of Chaos, Link, the Hero of Time, &amp; the furtive Inkling, so easily forgotten https://t.co/7gpXIeQbuy
jimm pegan @ GDC @jpegan

...and w/ Fire came disparity: Heat &amp; Cold Life &amp; Death Light &amp; Dark Then from the dark, they came, &amp; found the Souls of Lords within the flame Mario, the first of the dead, the Olimar, &amp; his Pikmin of Chaos, Link, the Hero of Time, &amp; the furtive Inkling, so easily forgotten https://t.co/7gpXIeQbuy

There were also Smash classics like Mario and Link, which...duh.

push me to the edge all my friends are dead push me to the edge all my friends are dead
leon @leyawn

push me to the edge all my friends are dead push me to the edge all my friends are dead

People on Twitter flipped out anyway.

Talk about a bait and switch trailer.....I'M SO READY FOR THIS!!!!!! https://t.co/NxQGk8gT5D
Animated Antic @Animated_Antic

Talk about a bait and switch trailer.....I'M SO READY FOR THIS!!!!!! https://t.co/NxQGk8gT5D

When the orange in the inkling’s eye turned into the Smash Symbol #NintendoDirect
Killmonger X 🇭🇹🇨🇦 @Hiro_theKid

When the orange in the inkling’s eye turned into the Smash Symbol #NintendoDirect

MY BODY IS READY https://t.co/1d6jGZDDtK
Chilled Chaos @ChilledChaos

MY BODY IS READY https://t.co/1d6jGZDDtK

People had been unsure whether Nintendo would announce a new Smash during the event, but either way it was all they were thinking about.

i was either thinking 2 things this entire direct 1) smash wouldnt be announced 2) smash would be announced im still in shock https://t.co/NOUKYm8eY2
Matt @SandosaurousRex

i was either thinking 2 things this entire direct 1) smash wouldnt be announced 2) smash would be announced im still in shock https://t.co/NOUKYm8eY2

LIFE COMES AT YOU FAST
..... @Anti

LIFE COMES AT YOU FAST

People's prayers were answered.

The real hero who made this possible #NintendoDirect
Soaper Smash Bros @soap33123

The real hero who made this possible #NintendoDirect

But there was immediate speculation on whether it would be the same Smash Bros. that was on the Wii U or an entirely new game.

The Smash Bros website has been updated and the lack of "Deluxe" and addition of BOTW Link almost leads me to believe that this is just a whole new game. Hmm... I feel like it could honestly go either way and I wouldn't be disappointed. https://t.co/1evxMoxaNM
Alpha @alpharadtv

The Smash Bros website has been updated and the lack of "Deluxe" and addition of BOTW Link almost leads me to believe that this is just a whole new game. Hmm... I feel like it could honestly go either way and I wouldn't be disappointed. https://t.co/1evxMoxaNM

Now for some truth. MY THEORY: it is a new Smash game and not a port. The official name for Smash 4 is “Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U” and I believe Nintendo did that on purpose. They can’t possibly name the next one “Smash for Wii U but for Switch”. Thoughts??? 🤔🤔🤔
Hungrybox @LiquidHbox

Now for some truth. MY THEORY: it is a new Smash game and not a port. The official name for Smash 4 is “Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U” and I believe Nintendo did that on purpose. They can’t possibly name the next one “Smash for Wii U but for Switch”. Thoughts??? 🤔🤔🤔

Smash players right about now
Nen @NenStardust

Smash players right about now

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement came on the same day President Trump met with video game industry executives about curbing violence in video games, which...🤔

Happy smashing with whatever new characters do come out!

holy shit has anyone zoomed into the silhouettes from the smash trailer??
Tiny Cartridge @tinycartridge

holy shit has anyone zoomed into the silhouettes from the smash trailer??

SMASH SWITCH LEAK GUYS
thot patrol outaba @ satan or b*lial @emmerihhi

SMASH SWITCH LEAK GUYS

