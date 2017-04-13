Nintendo Has Discontinued The NES Classic Reboot And People Are So Mad

The company wouldn't say what the cancellation meant for shipments of the console outside North America. The reboot, dubbed the NES Classic Edition, launched on November 10, 2016, and even though stores were plagued by severe shortages , Nintendo sold 1.5 million individual units by January 2017. News of the discontinuation was first reported by IGN.

Nintendo of America said in a statement to BuzzFeed News, "Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product."

The company elaborated, "At this time, we have no plans to produce more NES Classic Edition systems for NOA regions."

People were confused and angry.