A Neo-Nazi Is Using Robocalls To Target A Black Florida Candidate For Governor

An Idaho neo-Nazi is robocalling Florida residents to disparage a black candidate for governor using racist stereotypes.



Earlier this week, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum won the Democratic nomination for the Florida governorship in a primary, becoming the first black person to be nominated for the position by either major party.

Gillum's Republican opponent, Florida Congressman Ron DeSantis, told Fox News the day after the primary that Florida voters shouldn't "monkey this up" and that Gillum was "an articulate spokesman for the far left." The remarks sparked widespread backlash and condemnation.

The robocall recording begins with someone speaking in a minstrel dialect pretending to be Gillum, according to the Tampa Bay Times, and asking voters to support him. Monkey sounds play in the background, the Times reported, and the speaker mentions DeSantis' comments.

The recording ends with a disclaimer that it was paid for Road To Power, a neo-Nazi podcast and website run by an Idaho man named Scott Rhodes who's known for distributing racist propaganda in parking lots.

Florida Governor Rick Scott condemned the recording on Twitter.