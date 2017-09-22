The student group hosting far-right provocateur pulled out Friday. Yiannopoulos cancelled the event Saturday. On Sunday, he showed up on campus for 20 minutes.

Milo Yiannopoulos has yet another mess on his hands.



On Friday, his "Free Speech Week" featuring a series of right-wing speakers at the University of California, Berkeley, fell into disarray just days before it was scheduled to begin on Sunday.

The university said Saturday that the student group that had invited Yiannopoulos, the Berkeley Patriot, had withdrawn from the event, and that the school would not be going forward with preparations to secure the planned gathering. Yiannopoulos cancelled the event in a Saturday Facebook Live broadcast but said he would be on campus Sunday at noon.

On Sunday, Yiannopoulos, "new right" blogger Mike Cernovich, anti-Islam writer Pamela Geller, and others came to campus for 20 minutes — they signed autographs, sang the national anthem, and left.

"Police insisted," that they leave, Cernovich told BuzzFeed News. Yiannopoulos said on his Facebook page that police purposefully hamstrung the event and that yelling protesters, one of whom appeared to be with the anti-Trump organization Refuse Fascism, stifled him. Police asked anyone who wanted to hear Yiannopoulos speak go through a metal detector. The claim that police failed to protect the event echoed statements Yiannopoulos made in February, after Berkeley students and local activists rioted in response to a speech he planned to give at the school.

UC Berkeley police chief Margo Bennett said that authorities had not told the right-wingers to go: "He left on his own."



"We don't know why he decided to leave when he did," university spokesperson Dan Mogulof added, calling Yiannopoulos' event "the most expensive photo op in the university's history." Bennett estimated that the event, which drew a crowd of 700-800, cost the university $800,000. UCPD spokesperson sargeant Sabrina Reich said that campus police arrested three people.

Members of the Berkeley Patriot did not immediately respond to request for comment, but multiple local news outlets reported that the student group had withdrawn from the event.



Yiannopoulos canceled a Saturday press conference in favor of a Facebook Live broadcast in which he officially called off the event and insisted he would go to the campus Sunday "with or without student and university help" for a rally with a reduced lineup of far-right speakers. He also apologized to the speakers for the confusion.

“Ann Coulter is entirely right to have bowed out,” he said.

Coulter, a longtime conservative firebrand who recently turned against President Donald Trump over his stance on undocumented immigrants, told Fox News on Friday that she would not attend the event.

