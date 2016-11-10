Lots Of Californians Want To Secede From Donald Trump's America

Californians have taken to Twitter to declare their desire for an independent republic. An organization dubbed Yes California, which has an official secession petition and policy platform, surged in popularity Wednesday. Others have taken to the streets to protest.

Shervin Pishevar, a well-known investor in numerous startups and the co-founder of Hyperloop One, said on Twitter last night that he would put his own money into the effort:

1/ If Trump wins I am announcing and funding a legitimate campaign for California to become its own nation.

@shervin I was literally just going to tweet this. I'm in and will partner with you on it.

Meanwhile, an organization dubbed Yes California, which has an official secession petition and policy platform, surged in popularity Wednesday. It is calling for a secession election in 2019, a "Calexit vote."

"In our view, the United States of America represents so many things that conflict with Californian values, and our continued statehood means California will continue subsidizing the other states to our own detriment, and to the detriment of our children," the petition states.

The movement, it said, "is about California taking its place in the world, standing as an equal among nations. We believe in two fundamental truths: (1) California exerts a positive influence on the rest of the world, and (2) California could do more good as an independent country than it is able to do as a just a U.S. state."

Yes California held a meet and greet Wednesday at the Capitol Building in Sacramento and plans a rally at 8 p.m.

Yes California creator Louis J. Marinelli told BuzzFeed News via email that the campaign's Twitter following grew sixfold on Wednesday, adding nearly 4,000 followers and that its Facebook page has received 4,000 new likes. Five thousand new volunteers have signed up on his website, he said, and some people have even sent him their résumés.

Marinelli, who has been pushing for secession since last year, called Trump's election "a disaster" but said he was pleased at the newfound interest in California leaving the union. "From that point of view, we’re happy he has won because we believe in our hearts that California independence is the the best way for us to improve quality of life in California."



Is #Calexit likely to succeed/secede?

To make #Calexit a real possibility, the movement would need to grow from a trending topic into an activist organization with real power in the California legislature and IRL operations.

The movement would also need to overcome significant legal and political hurdles. In 1869 the U.S. Supreme Court, in Texas v. White, found that when Texas became a state, it entered into an "indissoluble relation" with the United States, which the court called "an indestructible union." The only way to secede, the court wrote, would be through "revolution or consent of the States."