KKK Leader: "This Is Just The Start Of The Battle."

The nation's most prominent white supremacist group has distributed recruitment flyers throughout Birmingham, Alabama, and Mississippi. A leader said, "We must hold Trump's promises close."

The Alabama KKK has distributed flyers throughout Birmingham saying, "Get off the fence whitey and join the only group that has ever stood for the white man!"

This was outside my car this morning. I am enraged and I am here to stand with my black brothers and sisters

The flyers warn of an unsafe America on one side: "Black radicals have reverted back to savages and more Muslims arrive daily."

On the other, they state: "This is a mass recruitment drive. No one is being targeted for race, religion, national or sexual orientation" and include the option to opt out of receiving mail from the Klan.

Klan Imperial Wizard of the United Dixie White Knights (UDWK) Brent Waller, whose group is based in Mississippi, told local news site AL.com that he awaited President-elect Donald Trump's fulfilling his pledges to build a wall between the US and Mexico and to deport illegal immigrants.

"We must right the ship in the next four years as we may never get another chance to secure a future for our race and children," he said. "We must hold Trump's promises close, and continue on to make damn sure he follows through."

He elaborated in an email to BuzzFeed News, "We have been screaming our country is going to hell at the New World Order crowd for 150 years. Donald Trump and others simply woke up to common sense and reality."

Waller said in his email that his recruitment flyers in Mississippi were "just the start of the battle" and were meant to "awaken the sleeping giant in the white Aryan race, to bring them into the white man's army." He said had signaled to other members of UDWK to ramp up their efforts.

Mississippi residents also posted pictures of flyers distributed in their neighborhoods. Rex Garretson, the clerk of Leakesville, Mississippi, the town where the United Dixie White Knights list their address, said he has not received reports of Klan activity since a few years ago.

