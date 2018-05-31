Kim Kardashian Took A Photo With President Trump And People Had All The Jokes
"You are Melania now."
Because this is America in 2018, Kim Kardashian West met with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform Wednesday.
Kardashian West and her attorney Shawn Holley met with the president but didn't disclose what they discussed. Trump also tweeted a picture of himself and the reality star in the Oval Office, saying it was great to meet with her.
Now if you're wondering, "What the hell is going on?" you weren't alone.
ADVERTISEMENT
And Kardashian West has an explanation; she tweeted Wednesday, "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you."
Johnson is a 62-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. She would need a presidential pardon to be released, which Kardashian West has been advocating for. She posted a similar caption on her Instagram Story.
But being that Kardashian West and Trump are such titanic cultural figures, there was a deluge of jokes. So settle in:
Melania Trump hasn't appeared in public for nearly three weeks, so maybe Kim is Melania now?
ADVERTISEMENT
Kim has brought us an end to the diplomatic struggles with North Korea! Thanks, Kim!
She's basically a member of the cabinet now.
ADVERTISEMENT
"It's like Veep meets the Purge."
But people also had questions.
Like, what is going on with her pants??
Their ~lewks~ inspired jokes, too.
And Kardashian West released a line of makeup products this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Most people were surprised that a meeting like this could ever happen, but a few people said they called it.
If you need me, I'll be wondering which Kardashian will represent the United States at the June summit with North Korea.
-
Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.