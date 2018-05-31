A Husky Killed 24 Animals In A Small Utah Town In Just A Few Hours

"I didn't think she was going to go on a killing spree."

Left: Nikita the husky. Right: Trip Kiss and his pet goose, which was killed.

Police say a 4-year-old husky named Nikita killed two dozen animals in a small Utah town over the course of just a few hours on Memorial Day, and now her owner is facing charges.



Nikita's owner, Mackenzie Morton, was cited by police on 27 counts of attacking animals, several of which survived, and one count of an animal running at large.

Morton told Fox 13 that the dog, which will be in quarantine while awaiting an administrative hearing, escaped her boyfriend's house in the town of Tooele for just a few hours.

"I didn't think she was going to go on a killing spree," she added.



Trip Kiss, the owner of the nearby petting zoo KissMade for special needs children, said that the husky killed nine of his animals — two rabbits, a duck, a turkey, four chickens, and a specially trained goose named Rex.

Kiss told BuzzFeed News that the attack ruined his Memorial Day.

"I planned on mourning friends, not cleaning up pet remains," he said.

Kiss's wife Kaley mourned the loss of Rex on Facebook as more than just a pet goose, but a "part of our family."

"I know that sounds stupid, but most people don't know how much care and effort you put into poultry and livestock," she wrote.