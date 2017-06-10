Here's How To Get The Rainbow Pride Reaction On Facebook That All Your Friends Have

Now there's Like, Heart, Rainbow, Smile, Wow, Sad, and Anger. It's like the Care Bears.

During any normal month, there are five reactions on Facebook: Like, Heart, Haha, Wow, Sad, and Angry. But in honor of Pride Month, Facebook's rolling out a new one: a rainbow.



The social media network announced in a post on Friday, "We believe in building a platform that supports all communities. So we’re celebrating love and diversity this Pride by giving you a special reaction."

June is traditionally when LGBTQ people across the world celebrate Pride. The pride flag takes on a poignant tone this year, though: Gilbert Baker, the activist who created the rainbow flag in 1978 at Harvey Milk's request, died in March 2017. He described himself as "the gay Betsy Ross," according to his New York Times obituary.