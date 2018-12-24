'Twas The Night Before Christmas, And The Stock Market Was Bad

The New York Stock Exchange had its worst Christmas Eve ever.

The S&P 500, a compilation of the NYSE's 500 most valuable companies, lost 2.7% of its total value on Christmas Eve amid political chaos. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, a grouping of the 30 largest US-based companies on the NYSE, declined 2.9% the same day.



Both are indicators of the overall health of the stock market, and both suffered their largest Christmas Eve drops ever and their most severe December dives since the Great Depression.

The US stock market had been rising steadily in 2016 and 2017 and appeared to be doing the same in 2018, but dips in the past few months have erased this year's earlier gains.

The losses arrived as President Trump attacked the Federal Reserve — which hiked its benchmark interest rate a quarter point last week — on Twitter.

Trump tweeted Monday that the Federal Reserve, which regulates US monetary policy, was "the only problem our economy has." The president reportedly discussed firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which he likely does not have the power to do. A move like that could lead to destabilization in the markets around the world.