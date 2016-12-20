2016 Was Quite A Year. These Are The GIFs That Got Us Through It

What was 2016? A dumpster fire? A hot mess? 2012's revenge?

2016 was full of contradictions. We suffered the deaths David Bowie, Prince, and Harambe. There was plenty of fun too: the Rio Olympics and Pokémon Go happened this year. We also had the US election. More than anything else, 2016 was consumed by the election. Most people didn't have words for it. So many people used GIFs to process the chaos of the year.

Tenor, the company that makes the GIF keyboard for some of the world’s most popular messaging apps — iMessage, Facebook Messenger, Kik, Twitter, Google Gboard, and the Android’s Touchpal and Kika keyboards — has compiled data on how people responded to big events in 2016. Half of the company's user base, according to CEO David McIntosh, is in North America, around a quarter is in Europe, and the remainder is in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.



Strap in to find out how everyone reacted to this doozy of a year:

Celebrity deaths:

The year started out on a super uplifting note with the deaths of David Bowie, Alan Rickman, and, later, Prince. That meant that people were sharing sad GIFs way more than happy ones.

We were #crying