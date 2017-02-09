Google Has Sent Android App Developers A Privacy Ultimatum

Google is finally cracking down on apps in the Play Store that don't do enough to protect users' privacy. The company has quietly been warning Android app developers to fix apps that are in violation of Google's User Data policy. Google is giving them two options, according to its email: Link to a valid privacy policy, or remove any requests for users' personal information. Developers have until March 15 to comply or will face "limited visibility" in the Google Play store, a punishment that ranges from hiding the app from top and trending lists to removing it entirely from the Play Store.



It's been a common complaint for years that the Play Store is full of "shovelware," meaning apps full of mediocre content that are cheaply produced en masse. Creators of this category of app, also known as "zombie apps," may not take the time to craft privacy policies that stand up to Google's test.

Google's User Data policy mandates that an app that handles users' personal information must have a working privacy policy that "comprehensively discloses how your app collects, uses and shares user data, including the types of parties with whom it’s shared." The app must do so "prominently," according to the User Data policy, meaning users should be able to see it. Any app handling personal information must also "Handle the user data securely, including transmitting it using modern cryptography (for example, over HTTPS)."

Some developers were confused. And upset.