George R.R. Martin, the author of Game of Thrones , is developing one of his older stories, The Ice Dragon , into an animated movie in partnership with Warner Bros.

The illustrated children's book follows a young girl named Adara as she makes friends with an ice dragon after the death of her mother. The dragon, once a feared creature, comes to her defense in unexpected ways because of their friendship.

Martin has said that The Ice Dragon is not set in the same world as Game of Thrones.

Martin will be a producer on the movie, and his manager, Vince Gerardis, will serve as the executive producer, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said. No timeline for the movie's release was given.