People Are Excited For George R.R. Martin's "Ice Dragon" Movie But Also Want Him To Finish The Damn Books

"Just finish The Winds of Winter."

By Blake Montgomery

Last updated on May 24, 2018, at 8:27 p.m. ET

Posted on May 24, 2018, at 4:10 p.m. ET

George R.R. Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, is developing one of his older stories, The Ice Dragon, into an animated movie in partnership with Warner Bros.

The illustrated children's book follows a young girl named Adara as she makes friends with an ice dragon after the death of her mother. The dragon, once a feared creature, comes to her defense in unexpected ways because of their friendship.

Martin has said that The Ice Dragon is not set in the same world as Game of Thrones.

Martin will be a producer on the movie, and his manager, Vince Gerardis, will serve as the executive producer, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said. No timeline for the movie's release was given.

He tweeted screenshots of the book's artwork alongside the announcement. The tweet said the book "holds a special place in George's heart."

The Ice Dragon, first published 1979, holds a special place in George’s heart. Naturally we're all thrilled with the announcement that The Ice Dragon is in development as a fully animated film headed by Warner Bros. Read more on this story at Variety: https://t.co/hgENvXWzWj https://t.co/dQLRwYYLVp
The Ice Dragon, first published 1979, holds a special place in George’s heart. Naturally we're all thrilled with the announcement that The Ice Dragon is in development as a fully animated film headed by Warner Bros. Read more on this story at Variety: https://t.co/hgENvXWzWj https://t.co/dQLRwYYLVp

Fans of Martin's work were...stoked.

So thrilled! My favourite GRRM story. Wow. https://t.co/FPdjy4qfz9
So thrilled! My favourite GRRM story. Wow. https://t.co/FPdjy4qfz9

Especially since the story means a lot to readers.

Wonderful. I can't wait to bawl my eyes out over that story again https://t.co/aWfjDuLMlE
Wonderful. I can't wait to bawl my eyes out over that story again https://t.co/aWfjDuLMlE

It is not a spoiler if I say that you will cry yours eyes out... But it is a beautiful read... https://t.co/rWfqprd5m8
It is not a spoiler if I say that you will cry yours eyes out... But it is a beautiful read... https://t.co/rWfqprd5m8

Buuuuut it doesn't mean as much for some as the next book in the Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter.

W...I...N...D...S...O...F...W...I...N...T...E...R... https://t.co/ctKcZipWuW
W...I...N...D...S...O...F...W...I...N...T...E...R... https://t.co/ctKcZipWuW

Martin is known for taking several years to finish the books in Ice and Fire, often because he's working on other projects in between releases, like serving as an executive producer for Game of Thrones on HBO, which is expected to premiere its final season in 2019.

The first book in the series, A Game of Thrones, was published in 1996, and the fifth and most recent, A Dance With Dragons, came out in 2011.

Those fans didn't mince words.

Just finish The Winds of Winter https://t.co/kokwt0V2VK
Just finish The Winds of Winter https://t.co/kokwt0V2VK

"FINISH THE BOOKS FAT MAN!"

FINISH THE BOOKS FAT MAN! https://t.co/8oJgDdemZ1
FINISH THE BOOKS FAT MAN! https://t.co/8oJgDdemZ1

