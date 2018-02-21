BuzzFeed News

People Are Pissed That Florida Lawmakers Declared Porn A Health Risk But Blocked An Assault Weapons Ban

Florida's House of Representatives voted to declare pornography a health risk and not to debate a ban on assault weapons, less than a week after a shooter killed 17 people at a school in Parkland.

By Blake Montgomery

Posted on February 20, 2018, at 8:14 p.m. ET

Less than a week after a shooter killed 17 people at a school in Florida, the state's House of Representatives voted not to discuss a ban on assault weapons after earlier declaring pornography a health risk, angering people on social media.

The gun bill in question would have banned the sale or possession of automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines, like the AR-15 rifle authorities say was used at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day.

With survivors of the shooting looking on, Florida House Democrats moved that the bill be brought to the floor for a debate and consideration, but Republicans voted the motion down.

A resolution on possible risks associated with pornography, however, passed the Florida House earlier in the day, with the state Senate scheduled to also hear a similar version. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the resolution on pornography "states a need for education, research and policy changes to protect Floridians, especially teenagers, from pornography."

Republican Rep. Ross Spano, who is also running for state attorney general, said there is research that demonstrates harmful mental and physical side effects of pornography. However, there is no consensus among researchers on the subject. And pornography addiction does not officially exist as a psychological diagnosis.

Many people on Twitter noted that Florida lawmakers were using inconclusive data to call something a "health risk" while panning a debate on assault weapons, which have a deadly track record.

@yammerapple @applecharlie5 Yes. We all remember that time a gang of porn stars walked into a school and murdered a… https://t.co/g45EERnQ9n
Annie @Anniefromkansas

@yammerapple @applecharlie5 Yes. We all remember that time a gang of porn stars walked into a school and murdered a… https://t.co/g45EERnQ9n

lol this country sucks so much ass
KT NELSON @KrangTNelson

lol this country sucks so much ass

Hey Florida? Seems like some people are really into guns. I mean _INTO_. Can we declare gun porn a health risk?
kaburi, Liddle' Pendrell Catbug @_kaburi_

Hey Florida? Seems like some people are really into guns. I mean _INTO_. Can we declare gun porn a health risk?

"Snatching failure out of the jaws of success."

Snatching failure out of the jaws of success. Florida House declares pornography as a health risk:… https://t.co/TTzS3BAa4q
Madeleine Kuhns @madelkuhns

Snatching failure out of the jaws of success. Florida House declares pornography as a health risk:… https://t.co/TTzS3BAa4q

"The reason the Florida House declared pornography a health risk is that blindness and hairy palms make it harder to shoot a gun accurately."

The reason the Florida House declared pornography a health risk is that blindness and hairy palms make it harder to shoot a gun accurately.
(((R.A. Roth's "Separation Anxiety" up now!))) @fantagor

The reason the Florida House declared pornography a health risk is that blindness and hairy palms make it harder to shoot a gun accurately.

"The world according to Florida State House"

The world according to Florida State House: Porn = Health Risk Assault Weapons = Freedom https://t.co/4dF6nGYkdU
phawker @phawker

The world according to Florida State House: Porn = Health Risk Assault Weapons = Freedom https://t.co/4dF6nGYkdU

This is not, in fact, the Onion. It is real life.

Not The Onion. Florida Just Declared Porn A Health Risk, Then Voted Down Motion To Ban Assault Weapons… https://t.co/0Hz0BxlUVi
Shelby Kent-Stewart @ShelbyKStewart

Not The Onion. Florida Just Declared Porn A Health Risk, Then Voted Down Motion To Ban Assault Weapons… https://t.co/0Hz0BxlUVi

People also pointed to the 2018 midterm elections as a way to vent their discontent with the legislature.

Florida House on porn: the kids...THINK ABOUT THE KIDS! Florida House on assault weapons: New phone, who dis? 201… https://t.co/NNwzGtBbz2
Nerdy Wonka @NerdyWonka

Florida House on porn: the kids...THINK ABOUT THE KIDS! Florida House on assault weapons: New phone, who dis? 201… https://t.co/NNwzGtBbz2

"In Florida, porn=bad but assault weapons are ok...all these tools need to be voted out."

In Florida, porn=bad but assault weapons are ok...all these tools need to be voted out. Florida House declares porn… https://t.co/U2znHw2bNL
Jeff Mitchell @jeffersonm1138

In Florida, porn=bad but assault weapons are ok...all these tools need to be voted out. Florida House declares porn… https://t.co/U2znHw2bNL

Survivors of the Parkland, Florida, shooting also weighed in

"I understand there are different viewpoints on this," said Diego Pfeiffer, who was part of a group en route to a meeting with Florida Gov. Rick Scott. "I want children's lives, but maybe that's just me."

A photo of some of the survivors watching the vote unfold in the Florida House also went viral on Twitter.

As Marjory Stoneman Douglas students were en route to Tallahassee, the Florida House opted not to take up a weapons… https://t.co/MaCMrvUHhP
Eliott C. McLaughlin @EliottCNN

As Marjory Stoneman Douglas students were en route to Tallahassee, the Florida House opted not to take up a weapons… https://t.co/MaCMrvUHhP

Emma Gonzalez, another survivor, wrote, "How could they do that to us? Are you kidding me???"

How could they do that to us ? Are you Kidding me ??? #NeverAgain We are not forgetting this come Midterm Elections… https://t.co/lr055g6sCV
Emma González @Emma4Change

How could they do that to us ? Are you Kidding me ??? #NeverAgain We are not forgetting this come Midterm Elections… https://t.co/lr055g6sCV

