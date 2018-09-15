A Florida inmate reportedly strangled his cellmate, carved out his eyeballs, then walked into the prison's cafeteria wearing one of his ears on a necklace before officers noticed anything was wrong.

The Miami Herald, citing multiple prison sources, reported that the gruesome killing occurred Thursday morning in a building separate from the main facility at Columbia Correctional Institution, where hours later a battle between two rival gangs armed with knives and other weapons erupted.



The inmate who was killed was identified as 58-year-old Larry Mark, who was also listed in prison records as being deceased as of Thursday. Mark, who had been at the prison since 1982, was serving a life sentence for murder, records show.

Prison officials, however, declined to comment to the Miami Herald on how Mark died or identity his attacker.

The prison and the Florida Department Of Corrections also did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. However, sources told the Herald that the attacker had become irritated with Mark before killing him and mutilating his body, leaving his eyeballs in a cup to consumer later before going to breakfast.