Was This Banned Fake Antifa Twitter Account Actually Troll Tweeting From Russia?

Some say the geotag is fake, but others disagree, arguing a true troll wouldn't try to seem like a Russian troll slipping up. Welcome to 2017.

Evan O'Connell, whose tweeted screenshot of the Russia geotag was shared and liked thousands of times, says in his Twitter bio that he's a "Paris-based political strategist and PR man" who identifies politically as "progressive."



He told BuzzFeed News he believed that the location tag showed that "Russian troll farms were engaged in obvious trolling."

Author and former FBI agent Naveed Jamali also tweeted the screenshot, as did Business Insider editor Josh Barro.

Jamali tagged the news outlet Russia Today in his tweet and told BuzzFeed News, "Russia's disinformation campaign that was launched during the US, French, and German elections continues."

"I thought it meant the account was a Russian troll who'd accidentally left location services on," Barro told BuzzFeed News. "But apparently it's an American right-wing troll using a manual Russian geotag as a joke? The internet can be stupid."

People immediately started arguing about it.

Some people said the geotag was fake, but others disagreed, arguing that a true troll wouldn't try to seem like a Russian troll slipping up. Still others believed it was related to fake, hyperpartisan news.