Facebook Lets Advertisers Hide Ads From People Based On "Ethnic Affinities"

Facebook doesn't ask users to specify their race, but as ProPublica found, it does allow advertisers to show ads only to specific "ethnic affinities."

One of Facebook's most appealing traits to advertisers is its ability to target users based on their interests and demographics. On the flipside, the site also gives advertisers the choice to hide ads from specific groups of users, a tactic called exclusion marketing. And this option can lead to unexpected and even unwanted results. A ProPublica report has found has found that Facebook allows advertisers to exclude certain “ethnic affinities” from their ad audiences.

Targeting specific portions of the population is one of the pillars of the digital advertising industry, but it has legal limits. The federal government's Fair Housing Act of 1968 prohibits ads for housing and employment to exclude anyone based on race, gender, and other identities. On Facebook, advertisers may have a way to skirt this rule.

ProPublica was able to create a housing-related ad that excluded anyone with an African-American, Asian-American, or Hispanic "affinity." Rather than limiting your audience to the groups you select, Facebook's targeting options explicitly allow you to exclude specific groups while creating an ad. Facebook approved ProPublica's ad within 15 minutes.

A Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that ProPublica's ad is for an event, not a housing advertisement, and that the screenshot the investigative journalism nonprofit included in its article was not the ad that was eventually posted. (It appears ProPublica's screenshot is of the ad on the backend of the site, before it posted publicly.) The spokesperson said this is the ad in its final form: