A 20-Year-Old Mom Is Facing Manslaughter Charges For Her Son's Death During Hurricane Florence

A 20-year-old woman whose 1-year-old son drowned in the floodwaters of Hurricane Florence after she drove around a roadblock is now facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.



Dazia Lee's son, Kaiden Lee Welch, died in September after authorities said she drove around a highway barricade en route to be with her family in Wadesboro as Hurricane Florence pummeled North Carolina, eventually killing at least 43 people.



Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said the car was swept up in the floodwaters and became wedged between trees, nose down. Kaiden "was held underwater” by hydraulic forces after Lee lost hold of the boy, Cathey added.

Kaiden was found near Richardson Creek after the floodwaters receded, his body wedged between the bumper and a nearby tree.

